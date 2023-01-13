Lionesses, Leo Messi and Jude Bellingham nominated as 'Fifa Best'

Getty Images Lionesses Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Keira Walsh have all been nominated.

Lionesses Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Keira Walsh are all on a list of nominations for the 2022 Fifa Best awards.

Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi and teenage England star Jude Bellingham are also nominated in the men's category.

The Fifa Best awards honour the players, managers and coaches that have performed the best over the last calendar year.

Beth Mead's nomination comes in a year in which the Arsenal forward was named player of the tournament at Euro 2022, shortlisted for another best player award, the Ballon d'Or and also won the BBC's Sport's Personality of the Year.

Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman, who led the team to their first major tournament trophy at Euro 2022, is joined on the best women's coach list with Chelsea's Emma Hayes.

The Chelsea coach, who won the Fifa Best award last year, became the first manager to lead a side to three WSL titles in a row last May.

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola is nominated in the best men's coach category alongside Argentina's World Cup-winning manager Lionel Scaloni.

Morocco's Walid Regragui also features on the list after his side became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final last month.

Best goal

England and Manchester United forward Alessia Russo's backheel finish in England's Euro 2022 semi-final win over Sweden is among the contenders for the Fifa Puskas Award for the year's best goal.

Another of the nominees in that category is Kylian Mbappe's stunning volley for France, which took the World Cup final to extra time.

The Puskas award is named after Hungarian football player Ferenc Puskas, considered to be one of the greatest players ever, and is awarded to the footballer who has scored the "most beautiful goal" over the past year.

Who else is on the list of nominees?

England's 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham is the youngest nominee on a list for the best men's player.

Others nominated in that category include Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Julian Alvarez - as well as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Manchester City's Ederson and Aston Villa's Argentinian keeper Emiliano Martinez are up for the best men's goalkeeper award.

England and Manchester United number one Mary Earps is on the women's shortlist, alongside Chelsea's Ann-Katrin Berger.

Voting closes on 3 February, with the three finalists in each category to be announced later that month.