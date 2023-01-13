Masked Singer UK 2023: What do you think so far?

ITV

The Masked Singer has been back on our Saturday night TV screens for a couple of weeks.

Famous for its crazy costumes and mystery clues, we've now seen every act perform.

Two singers have been unmasked so far: Ghost was revealed as Ninja Warrior UK host, Chris Kamara, and Piece Of Cake turned out to be singer Lulu.

But some of the other guesses have been hard to crack! The panel have even suggested Mary Berry, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

Let us know who your favourites are in the vote below and tell us in the comments if you have any ideas for who could be behind those masks!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.