play
Watch Newsround

'Queen' is revealed as the Oxford Children's Word of the Year 2022

Last updated at 07:44
comments
View Comments
Word of the year mouth shouting illustrationGetty/BBC

'Queen' has been revealed as the Oxford Children's Word of the Year for 2022.

The other words shortlisted in the top three were 'happy' and 'chaos', while the top slang word of 2022 was 'cool'.

It's the first time children have been involved in selecting the word and more than 4,000 had their say.

Do you agree? What has been your word of 2022? Let us know in the comments below!

Queen Elizabeth IIGetty Images
Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2022 just a few months after celebrating her Platinum Jubilee

'Queen' was chosen by nearly half (46%) of the children surveyed by Oxford University Press.

When the children were asked why they chose the word, lots said they were sad about the monarch's passing and were proud of her reign after celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in 2022 too.

Interestingly, girls were more likely to choose 'Queen' compared to boys.

Researchers also found that nearly half of children felt hopeful and more than a quarter were excited for the year ahead.

But around one in 10 children are feeling a bit worried when thinking about 2023.

Child shoutingGetty Images
Thousands of children were asked for their word suggestions
How are the words chosen?

Around 4,000 children were asked for their suggestions for the word of 2022.

The most common answers and themes were then used to come up with the shortlist of three words - Queen. happy and chaos.

These were then put to another 1,000 children to vote for their overall word of the year.

Helen Freeman, Director of Oxford Childrens, said: "It comes as no surprise that Queen is Children's Word of the Year for 2022.

"This not only reflects Her Majesty's 70 years of incredible service, but over the past decade our research consistently reveals how attuned children are to the news and the impact current affairs have on their language."

Miranda McKearney OBE, founder of EmpathyLab, said: "The choice of Queen highlights how affected children were by the emotions and sense of community and connection around the Jubilee and the Queen's death."

More like this

boy-covering-mouth-with-letters-in-the-background.

Check out the list of 'banished words' for 2023!

Mirabelle, Queen Elizabeth/England players

Wordle, World Cup and Encanto: What were 2022's top Google searches?

Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran

UK's top 10 songs 2022: Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and more

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

empty classroom

Teacher strikes to start in Feb in England and Wales

comments
24
Seal pup with mum
image

Record number of baby seals spotted in Norfolk

Girl and pet labrador

Did keeping pets help humans survive?

comments
Newsround Home