Last updated at 12:25
image

California hit by storms and floods

The US state of California has been hit by huge storms this week, and they've caused lots of problems for people who live there. Thousands of people have evacuated their homes, while millions more are under severe weather warnings.
It's the wettest two-week period California has ever seen. The National Weather Service (NWS) in the US has described it as "the most impressive storm since January 2005".
Photo of flood in Santa Barbara, California on 9 January 2023Getty Images
Nearly 188,000 homes and businesses lost electricity - here you can see two big trees that have fallen over a residential road in the state capital Sacramento.
A photo of two big trees falling over a residential road near homes in Sacramento, CaliforniaReuters
Creeks in Montecito, home to big celebrities like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah, have flooded into roadways. The entire seaside community there has been ordered to evacuate by local authorities.
Creeks in Montecito, and around California, have flooded into roadwaysGetty Images
Cities all around California have been affected - here you can see a damaged road in the Santa Cruz mountains.
A damaged road in the Santa Cruz mountainsGetty Images
And the floods have caused mudslides in some parts of the state too...
A mudslideGetty Images
... which has led to lots of vehicles getting stuck in the mud.
mudslide California stormCAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA
Power cuts mean around 50,000 residents are still in the dark, although this is improving - that's gone down by 80% since Tuesday.
homes flooded in CaliforniaLIPO CHING/EPA
Later this week, the storms are expected to travel north, shifting the heavy rain into the Pacific coast states of Oregon and Washington. However, California is expected to get lots more rain over the weekend, so the relief won't last long.
flooded road in California after stormsLIPO CHING/EPA

