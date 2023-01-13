Brit awards 2023: Harry Styles, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift nominated

Getty Images/BBC Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Sam Ryder are all in the running to win a prize this year

The 2023 Brit Awards are here again, an awards ceremony celebrating popular music.

The nominations have just dropped ahead of the main event next month.

There are 12 prizes up for grabs including Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

Harry Styles has four nominations, while Beyoncé and Taylor Swift will go head-to-head for Best International Artist.

Even a song from Disney film Encanto might get a prize!

Take a look at who else has been nominated and let us know who you think should take home a trophy in the comments below!

Getty Images Taylor Swift is nominated for two International awards

While Adele scooped up three of the four main prizes last year, it looks like Harry Styles could do the same this year as he's been nominated for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Best Pop/R&B Act.

Up against Harry Styles for artist of the year are Central Cee, Fred Again, George Ezra and Stormzy.

Stormzy, Fred Again and Harry Styles are also competing for Album of the Year alongside The 1975 and Wet Leg.

Best Song of the Year nominations Aitch and Ashanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Make Me Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

There are some big names in the Best International Artist category too.

Beyoncé, Lizzo and Taylor Swift are all in with a chance, and they all have nominations in the International Song of the Year too.

Getty Images Sam Ryder just missed out on first prize at Eurovision, can he take the prize for Best New Artist though?

Among the nominations in International Song of the Year is the smash hit 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from Encanto, which became the last year.

The UK's Eurovision superstar, Sam Ryder, is hoping to get his hands on a trophy after being nominated for Best New Artist. He's up against the likes of Mimi Webb.

Controversies surrounding the Brits this year

The Brits ditched the separate male and female categories in 2022 for the first time in favour of gender neutral categories.

But after the full nomination list was released for the 2023 awards, it's been noted that there are no women nominated for the biggest award of the night - Artist of the Year.

In previous years, there were separate categories for Best Male Solo Artist and Best Female Solo Artist, but the selection process was combined in an attempt to make it more inclusive.

Getty Images Female artists like Beyoncé have been nominated in other categories, but no women have made the nominations for Artist of the Year

That's not the only criticism the awards are getting.

Others are pointing out the lack of recognition for R&B artists, with none making the shortlist in the Best Pop/R&B category this year.

It's led to calls for the genre to get its own separate category in the future.

R&B is a genre of music that originated from African-America communities in the 1940s.

The show will be broadcast on a Saturday for the first time in its 45-year history where some of the biggest names will gather to showcase the UK's music industry.

It'll be on ITV and ITVX on 11 February live from The O2 Arena.