Western chimpanzee: Critically endangered ape born at Chester Zoo

Chester Zoo Big sister Stevie is helping to look after her new-born brother

Conservationists are celebrating the birth of one of the 'world's rarest chimpanzees' at Chester Zoo.

The baby boy arrived last month and has bonded well with its mother and the rest of the troop.

The new-born is a Western chimpanzee - which is critically endangered according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Experts say that fewer than 20,000 of the apes are left across Africa.

What's happened?

Chester Zoo Chester Zoo says the arrival offers hope to the species of Western chimpanzees

The baby boy, which has yet to be named, was born to mum ZeeZee on 9 December.

According to the team at the zoo, the new-born chimp seems to be popular with his older sister Stevie who has been helping to look after her little brother.

Andrew Lenihan, Team Manager at Chester Zoo said: "It looks as though she's taken a real shine to him, which is great to see."

Chester Zoo say that their new arrival is a "small but vital boost" to the global population of the species.

The apes are under huge threat in the wild due to factors including hunting and extensive habitat loss and forest destruction across West Africa.

How rare are Western chimpanzees?

Chester Zoo The new chimpanzee has bonded well with its mother and the rest of the troop

The zoo said only 18,000 Western chimpanzees remain across parts of Africa and it is the first subspecies of chimpanzee to ever be declared critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The species has already become extinct in countries such as Benin, Burkina Faso and Togo.

Chester Zoo director, Mike Jordan said: "In the last 25 years alone the world has lost 80% of its Western chimpanzee population, so the arrival of a healthy baby here at Chester offers us real hope that we can help turn things around for this species."

He added that the conservation zoo was "doing everything we possibly can to halt and reverse this".