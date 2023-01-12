play
Singing animals: Gibbons found to sing together in a similar rhythm to humans

Last updated at 10:48
gibbon singingGetty Images
Gibbon a tune, we bet they'll be able to sing it!

Harry Styles, watch out - there are some new singing superstars in town!

Scientists have found that a type of ape called a gibbon not only likes to sing, but also like to duet in pairs!

Male and female lar gibbons have been recorded belting tunes together, using synchronised notes in rhythmic patterns.

While you might not find their bangers in the charts any time soon, the researchers found that the way they sing is actually quite similar to humans.

Experts hope this could provide clues as to how we evolved to create and love music.

In sync
gibbons cuddlingRüdiger Katterwe / EyeEm / Getty
Gibbons often mate for life

The way the gibbons sing is called 'isochronous', which is essentially a fancy way of saying 'at the same time'.

The only other primates that have been recorded singing in this way are indris lemurs - do you think they should start a band?

Male and female gibbons use their singing skills to mark our their territory and form close bonds with each other.

A harmonious evolution
Gibbons groomingMartin Harvey/Getty
Gibbons are very sociable, and singing together is a way they form close bonds

The researchers 215 songs recorded from 12 lar gibbons. When they analysed them, they found lots of interesting things:

  • All the monkeys had excellent rhythm
  • Males sang with more regular beats during duets than when singing solo
  • When they sang together, notes would overlap between 16 and 18% of the time
  • Female gibbons would sing less regularly when their tunes overlapped with male gibbons
Gibbon hanging out of a treeJurgen & Christine Sohns
Gibbons have extremely long arms and legs that help them swing through trees

Henkjan Honing at the University of Amsterdam said that the gibbons may have evolved to have these skills as a way of matching up their vocal displays when they call to one another.

However, the scientists involved in the study are still unclear as to whether this evolution happened a long time ago, or whether it was a more recent development.

