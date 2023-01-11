Lake District recreated using 200,000 Lego bricks

Ashley Franklin

What's the biggest thing you've ever built using toy bricks or blocks?

This is a model of the famous English Lake District made from 200,000 pieces of Lego.

The plastic landscape is 100 sq ft - to imagine how big that is, it's about the size of 250 computer tablets put together. So, pretty big!

The Lego Lake District was built by Jon Tordoff, who made the structure during the pandemic at his home in Milford in Derbyshire.

Getty Images Buttermere in the Lake District is one of Mr Tordoff's favourite places

Jon says he started building the model with the aim of recreating Buttermere, his favourite spot in the Lake District.

"It's tranquil, unspoilt - there's only one road that takes you there - I love the towering fells, the woodland and waterfalls," he said.

However, Jon didn't stop there, he carried on adding to the landscape because he said he found it relaxing.

Jon Tordoff

After Christmas, the model was moved from Jon's cottage to go on display at a local library not far from where he lives - it's now been seen by hundreds of people from all over the country.

"It was pretty solid both days with people crowding in to see it," said Mr Tordoff.

"One or two came quite a way to see it so that was quite nice," he added.

Ashley Franklin Mr Tordoff adding to his model

Jon says he wants to carry on adding to the model, building more of the Lake District scenery.

An online donations page has been set up to help cover the cost of additional Lego pieces.

