Amelia Dimoldenberg Golden Globes reporter was a Newsround Press Packer!

Golden Globes

She's a viral video star, responsible for the Jiggle Jiggle rap on TikTok, and has just interviewed famous film and TV stars at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles.

But did you know, for Amelia Dimoldenberg, it all began with a Press Pack report on Newsround?

The journalist and comedian posted on her Instagram ahead of the glitzy movie and TV awards in the United States, saying: "Hello! From your official GoldenGlobes red carpet reporter 🎤 currently in rehearsals for tonight eeeek!! Swipe to me aged 10 doing my first ever report for Newsround - all the years of preparation are about to pay off 😅😭❤️"

At the age of ten, Amelia reported for Newsround about how films get their age ratings. You can read her report on our old website here.

Ameliadimz/instagram

Amelia visited the British Board of Film Classification for Newsround in 2004 and watched the film Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events.

In the report she said: "I won a competition to go to the offices where film experts decide how old people have to be to watch films.

"It was really exciting to see a film hardly anyone else has seen and my friends at school will be really jealous when I tell them about it.

"After watching the film I decided I would rate it a PG. There were some frightening bits which meant it couldn't be a U, but they didn't last very long."

"If mini-me could see me now. We did it." Amelia Dimoldenberg , Journalist, comedian, former Newsround Press Packer.

Nineteen years later and Amelia was interviewing some of the world's most famous movie stars and celebrities at the Golden Globes.

"if mini-me could see me now," she said. "We did it!"

