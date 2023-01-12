Green comet: How to spot it in the sky this month

Dan Bartlett/NASA

Get your binoculars out, because what could be the best comet of 2023 will make an appearance in our skies over the next couple of weeks!

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is currently zipping through space and on Sunday 12 January it will make its closest approach to the Sun.

Then, on 1 February, it will reach its closest point to Earth on its journey.

And if that wasn't cool enough for you, get this - it's green!

It was first sighted in March 2022, when it was passing Jupiter's orbit.

How did the green comet get its name?

The Zwicky Transient Facility in California discovered C/2022 E3 (ZTF), which is why its name has the 'ZTF' acronym at the end.

You may have seen other comets containing this acronym - that's because they were discovered by the same facility.

solarseven/getty This illustration shows the long 'tail' of a comet caused by the ice melting up and gas being released

Comet fact file Comets are balls of rock and ice

Because of this, they're sometimes referred to as 'dirty snowballs'

The ice melts as the comet gets closer to the Sun, producing their signature 'tail'

Where did the green comet come from?

The comet started its epic voyage from the Oort Cloud, a collection of icy objects on the furthest edge of our solar system.

Well, sort of - it's predicted by scientists in the know that there's a group of icy objects out there, but while there's lots of evidence to back the theory up, it can't be observed and therefore hasn't been fully proven.

Predictions show the Oort Cloud may contain more than a trillion icy objects.

How to spot the green comet in the sky this month from the UK

kiankhoon/getty You should already be able to see the comet with a telescope if you have one, but if you don't, it's predicted it will get bright enough to see with the naked eye

In countries in the Northern Hemisphere (which includes the UK), the comet is already visible if you use binoculars or a small telescope.

But as it starts to get brighter, it could become visible to the naked eye.

However, comets are notoriously hard to predict, so we'll just have to wait and see!

The best time to see it is really early in the morning, a few hours before the Sun comes up.

When it makes its journey closer to Earth in early February, people in the Southern Hemisphere will be able to see the icy visitor.

What will the green comet look like?

The comet will look like a big, green, fuzzy ball of light in the sky.

However it won't have a long white tail which is a common characteristic of lots comets.