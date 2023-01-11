Wasting water: Homes asked to save water this winter to help summer droughts

Getty Images Turning the tap off while brushing your teeth is one way of helping to save water

Do you know how much water you use every day?

Turns out it could be much more than you think!

According to figures from a group representing water companies, nearly 95% of people underestimate the amount of water they use.

They're asking households to help save water this winter to prevent the likelihood of future restrictions such as hosepipe bans after last year's UK's record heatwave and drought in the UK.

Read on to find out more about the story and get some top saving water tips!

What's happened?

Getty Images On average, each person in the UK uses around 152 litres of water per day

A new study by Water UK, which represents water companies and suppliers across the UK, found that 94% of those quizzed thought their household used less than 140 litres of water a day - when the average daily level of use in the UK is 152 litres per person.

Around a fifth of people actually thought they used less than 20 litres - which would only be enough to flush a toilet twice!

The organisation says that despite the weather getting colder and wetter in the winter, the record-breaking heatwave and dry conditions last summer left reservoir stocks in England at their lowest levels on record and more action is needed now before summer 2023 arrives.

They added that using water more wisely at home in the winter will not only make restrictions less likely this summer, but it will also give the environment time to recover and help people cut their carbon footprint.

More water has been used by households since the coronavirus pandemic - as people spend more time at home - but organisations such as the Environment Agency have said the amount used per person needs to be reduced as resources face pressure from challenges such as climate change.

Five top tips for saving water!

Flush less!

This may sound like a bit of a strange tip, but did you know flushing the toilet actually uses lots of water?

One way you can reduce the amount you use is by flushing less!

As a general rule, not flushing the toilet after you've done a wee is normally fine to leave (check this with a parent or guardian), but it's probably best to do away with anything else!

And when you're out in public, it's always polite to flush after every use.

Time how long you spend in the shower

It's a well known fact that showers typically use up less water than baths, but there are ways to make them even more efficient.

Why not trying timing yourself while you're in there?

The average shower usually lasts for eight minutes, however a five-minute shower is usually enough time.

Timing your showers will help you work out how long you spend in the bathroom, helping you save water in the process.

Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth

Lots of people leave the tap on when cleaning their teeth, but the charity Waterwise suggests a running tap wastes around six litres of water per minute.

You can cut down on the amount of water you use while brushing by turning off the tap when you don't need to use it.

Also, why not try filling a small reusable cup with water to rinse your mouth with? This is a great way to save water as you're only using the amount you need.

Put a jug of water in the fridge

Water is a great drink to opt for if you're looking to quench your thirst, but many of us wait for the tap to run cold before filling up our cup or glass which can lead to lots of water being wasted.

Why not try filling up a jug of water and sticking it in the fridge?

Not only does this save more water, but it also means you have a cold drink readily available when you're after a nice cool beverage!

Re-wear your clothes when you can

Putting on fresh clothes can feel great, but like toilets, washing machines can use up lots of water.

The more washes that need to be done, the more water is being used.

One great tip to help limit how much water you use when it comes to washing is to re-wear any clothes which are still clean.

This can help reduce the total number of washing loads, saving water in the process.

Of course, if your clothes are dirty, definitely put them them in the laundry!

