Megalodon: Ancient shark tooth found on beach in Maryland, USA, by 9-year-old

Alicia Sampson Molly poses with her Megalodon tooth

When most of us go to the beach we just find shells and seaweed - but one nine-year-old US girl came across something much more exciting - an ancient fossil!

Molly was on a Christmas Day visit to Calvert Beach in the state of Maryland with her family, when she found a tooth belonging to a Megalodon.

The huge and now-extinct shark species lived more than 3.5 million years ago.

A local marine museum's curator has called it a "once-in-a-lifetime kind of find".

How did Molly find the megalodon tooth?

Molly and her family are all big fossil enthusiasts, with her also dad having hunted the area for fossils since he was a child.

In fact Molly already has more 400 much smaller teeth but had always dreamt of finding one belonging to a Megalodon,

How big a shark was the Megalodon? Growing to more than 66ft (20m) long, the species was not only the biggest shark in the world, but one of the largest fish ever to exist.

Molly's mum Alicia Sampson told CBS news how Molly and her sister Natalie, wanted to "go shark tooth hunting like professionals" and had asked for insulated chest waders as a Christmas present, special trousers which would allow them to stay warm in the water.

Almost as soon as they received their gifts and finished their breakfasts on Christmas morning, they headed to the shores of nearby Calvert Cliffs.

Getty Images This is what experts think a megalodon would have looked like

Molly told her mum she was she was "looking for a Meg", and wading in knee-deep waters, that's exactly what she saw under the surface!

She quickly dived under the water to get the tooth, which was 5in long - as big as her hand.

Mrs Sampson told CBS, "She has always wanted to find a 'Meg', but for whatever reason, she spoke it into existence on Christmas morning."

Afterwards the family took the tooth to the Calvert Marine Museum, to the palaeontology department, whose job it is to know about things like fossils.

Calvert Marine Museum/Facebook The museum shared about Molly's amazing find on their Facebook page

They were able to confirmed the shark's identity and even publicly congratulated Molly as a "future palaeontologist" on social media.

But the museum has also warned people that just because Molly was able to find the tooth, doesn't mean others in the area will be so lucky!

"People should not get the impression that teeth like this one are common along Calvert Cliffs," Stephen Godfrey, the museum's curator of palaeontology, said.

"And she didn't have to dig into the cliffs to find the tooth, it was out in the water."

Maybe what helped Molly find one that day was a bit of Christmas magic!