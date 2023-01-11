What do these pupils think of the Scottish teacher strike?

Teachers in Scottish schools are staying away from work in a protest over pay.

Primary school teachers walked out on Tuesday, with secondary school teachers following suit on Wednesday. Almost all schools across Scotland are expected to close over the course of those two days as a result.

Pupils are being told to follow the advice given to them by their school about attendance, and some councils are saying that pupils will be able to access learning materials online.

These children told us how they felt about the action.