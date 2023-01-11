Ambulance strike: Second protest takes place in England and Wales

PA Media

Thousands of paramedics and ambulance support staff across England and Wales will protest today by staying away from work for the second time this winter.

It's part of dispute over pay, as staff want higher wages due to the cost of living crisis and to attract more people to fill many vacancies in the service.

The government says their demands aren't affordable.

NHS managers say this strike could be harder to cope with, but union leaders said that as in previous strikes, cover for emergencies would be provided when needed.

The walkouts by 25,000 staff will take place over a 24-hour period and will include paramedics, call handlers, drivers and technicians from the Unison and GMB unions.

Workers say they won't strike for longer than 12 hours each, with call handlers expected to walk out for six-hour periods.

NHS England has advised patients to continue to call 999 for life-threatening emergencies but to use 111, GPs and pharmacies for non-urgent needs but are warning of delays.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said the strikes were an "unnecessary disruption" while the NHS is under pressure but added: "There will inevitably be some disruption for patients with fewer ambulances on the road."

Talks between unions and the government on Monday have failed to stop the planned action but Christina McAnea, leader of the union Unison said that: "The crisis we are seeing in the NHS is not being caused by these strikes."

Sarah Gorton, also from Unison said progress had been made at a meeting with Mr Barclay, adding there was "ample time" to resolve the dispute before the next strike.

Rachel Harrison from the GMB union said it "needs a concrete offer" for its members.

Nurses are planning to strike next Wednesday and Thursday, while another ambulance strike is set to take place on 23 January.