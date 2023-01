An apparent meteor has been spotted lighting up the sky across England.

Video footage and sightings of the event on Monday evening were shared from London, Hertfordshire and Wolverhampton in the West Midlands.

They were also reported in West Sussex, Slough and Wiltshire.

Clear skies contributed to how well people could see it, according to weather experts.

