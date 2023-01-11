Gareth Bale: As Wales star retires, how much do you know about these other UK legends?

Getty Images

Wales captain Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 after a glittering career at club and international level.

He is arguably Wales' finest ever footballer - not only is he the nation's most-capped men's player with 111 appearances, he's also their record men's goal-scorer.

Gareth's also won five Champions League titles, more than any other British player!

He'll no doubt go down in history as one of the best ever UK footballers..but how much do you think you know about some of the others?

Test your knowledge in our quiz and let us know how well you did and who your favourite player is in the comments below!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.