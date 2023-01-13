play
Who is Martin Luther King and why was he so important?

Martin Luther King Jr is one of the most famous civil rights leaders in the world.

He campaigned for racial equality in America and helped pave the way for the introduction of laws which ended segregation and the unfair treatment of black people.

The third Monday in January is dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr every year in the US.

It's an opportunity for people to celebrate his life and the incredible impact he had.

Nina has more on his life and lasting legacy.

