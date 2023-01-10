Anglesey: Loggerhead sea turtle saved by dogs

Anglesey Sea Zoo

Two super hero dogs saved this tiny turtle on a beach in Wales.

Whilst on a walk, Millie and Kerry sniffed out the turtle, who the owner could see was still moving and called Anglesey Sea Zoo.

The zoo team arrived quickly and the loggerhead turtle is now being cared for and staff say it's early days but they're "getting quite hopeful that Tonni will make a full recovery."

The turtle has been named Tonni, after the Welsh word for wave - ton.

The super dogs saved Tonni on Moel y Don beach in Anglesey. where is was in danger of being taken for food by seagulls.

When they found the turtle it was dehydrated, moving only a little bit and very poorly.

The sea temperature would have been around 8 degrees and these loggerhead species usually can cope with 15 degrees, but below that they become very unwell.

Once at the zoo, Tonni has been given specialist care and is in an incubator to help keep warm.

Frankie Hobro is the owner of Anglesey Sea Zoo

Frankie Hobro, owner of the zoo said: "It's the most amazing thing that Tonni is alive.

Tonni is still in an incubator, slowly being warmed up, but the team are seeing good signs of movement.

Loggerhead turtle facts The most common species of turtle

Found in Atlantic, Indian and pacific oceans and Mediterranean

They can live for over 50 years

So what will happen to next? Frankie Hobro said: "We will definitely release Tonni."

The team are looking at sending them down to the Atlantic ocean, possibly around the Canary Islands or to the Mediterranean.

But there is still more monitoring to do.

They'll keep warming Tonni up, then introduce more water - the team do this slowly as there is a risk of drowning whilst they are recovering.

Finally they'll give them some food to see how they get on eating, before eventually releasing them into the wild.