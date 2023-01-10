Thousands of people stormed Brazil's important government buildings, in a protest against their new leader, Lula, saying he was wrongly elected, although there has been no evidence to support these claims.

Windows were smashed, artwork was damaged, and hundreds were arrested.

The violent protesters are supporters of the previous president, Bolsonaro, who also said he did not agree with the election results.

Leaders around the world have condemned the riots, including US President Joe Biden, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.