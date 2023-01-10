RSPB Big Schools' Birdwatch: Everything you need to know

David McHugh (rspb images) School kids up and down the country will be helping spot birds, and you could too!

A little birdie told us that the RSPB's Big Schools' Birdwatch has started this month!

It's the world's largest school wildlife survey, and over a million school children have taken part in the count since it was launched in 2002.

This year it's running from 6 January to 20 February, but what is it, and how can you take part?

Read on to find out!

What is the Big School's Birdwatch?

Grahame Madge (rspb images) Keep an eye out for birds like this Great tit

The birdwatch is a UK-wide citizen science project.

This means that normal people help gather data that scientists need, and wouldn't be able to get on their own.

The idea is to watch and count birds that visit your playground or school's outdoor spaces, to see how many there are, and which types are most common.

This data then helps the scientists track how the bird are doing, and if species are in decline.

David McHugh (rspb images) You need to be very quiet, and very patient

The RSPB say the bird population in the UK is in danger - according to their data, 38 million birds have been lost from UK skies in the last 50 years.

This year, you'll be able to see how the birds in your playground compare to those spotted in the area over the last two decades.

Rachael Albon, RSPB Big Schools' Birdwatch Co-ordinator said: "This year we have made the Birdwatch even better by including historical results data so classes can compare their sightings with national data from previous years.

"It's a great opportunity to provide a valuable learning experience and, together, be part of something bigger!"

What kinds of birds are you likely to see?

Chris Gomersall (rspb images) Woodpigeons like this one were the most-spotted birds last year

Since it started over 20 years ago, more than 70 different species of bird have been spotted in playgrounds across the UK.

The woodpigeon is the most popular - on average, seven were sighted at every school in 2022.

"Whatever you see - one blackbird, twenty sparrows or no birds at all - it all counts," Rachael added.

"It helps us build that vital overall picture of how our school birds are faring from one year to the next. With so much challenging our birds now, it's more important than ever to submit your results. Our school birds are counting on you!"

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.