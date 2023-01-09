play
image

Harbin Ice Festival: See the amazing ice kingdom in China

If you're a fan of Frozen then you are sure to love this! The Ice Festival takes place in the city of Harbin every year, with 2,000 displays on show, more than 100 events taking place, and a 3D winter theme park.
The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival opens in late December and lasts for around two months, until late February of the next year.
Harbin Ice and Snow FestivalGetty Images
It has all sorts of amazing structures and sculptures make entirely from ice - some of which people can even go inside.
Harbin Ice and Snow FestivalGetty Images
If you've ever wondered what Elsa's ice palace might look like in real life, this sculpture can help to give you a bit of an idea with ice turrets, a castle and even trees.
Harbin Ice and Snow FestivalGetty Images
At night the structures are lit up with brightly coloured lights so tourists can get a whole other experience after dark.
Harbin Ice and Snow FestivalGetty Images
If visitors come soon after the festival opens they can have the chance to see how the sculptures are being carved and made.
Harbin Ice and Snow FestivalGetty Images
Because it is so popular, it can be almost impossible to take photos of the charming ice buildings without any visitors getting in the way.
Harbin Ice and Snow FestivalGetty Images
Many visitors spend several hours wandering around the huge array of ice sculptures - and it would be a shame to miss all the fireworks!
Harbin Ice and Snow FestivalGetty Images

