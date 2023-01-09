Primary school turns airplane into library

Does your school have a library or a room where you can go to read and enjoy books?

Well, one school in South Gloucestershire is planning to set up a special space for pupils to do just that..and you could say the idea has really taken off!

They've had part of a real-life aeroplane delivered to their grounds which they are converting into a new school library and quiet reading space!

The aircraft was originally built nearby and flew for 25 years before being retired from the skies.

What's happened?

School handout An artist's impression of how the finished library will look!

The BAE-146 aircraft was built in 1993 near Bristol in the south-west of England.

It flew around the world for a quarter of a century before taking its final flight six years ago.

Now, the front section of the plane - from the cockpit to the wing - has been delivered to the primary school with a view of turning it into a library in the playground over the next few months!

The plane is currently being entirely refurbished with a new carpet, book shelves and comfy seating all being planned!

Once complete, it hopes to open the library to the public as well as its pupils.