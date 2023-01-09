Record flooding hits western Australia

Authorities have called the event the worst flooding the region has had in its history. Find out more here.
Parts of western Australia have experienced record-breaking flooding after days of heavy rain in the north-west of the country. Some rural communities have been cut off and hundreds of people have been evacuated from the area.
The main flooding hit the region of Kimberley - an area about the size of California - after a severe weather system and former tropical cyclone named Ellie, brought torrential rain to the region last week.
The town of Fitzroy Crossing, was one of the the worst hit - with food, medicine and other supplies having to be airlifted in due to flooded roads. Authorities have said it is "the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history".
Some roads have been swept away and bridges destroyed. The Great Northern Highway, which connects the country's vast north is broken in several places due to the flood waters.
The flooding was so severe that the swollen Fitzroy River poured onto floodplains with waters that had spread over 30miles away from the riverbed in some places.
Helicopters have also airlifted more than 200 people to safety. The floods have been called a "1-in-100-year" event.
Australia's prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has promised significant aid to the area, including help to repair damaged homes, roads and bridges.
Even though flood water levels in Fitzroy Crossing have started to come down, experts say that other areas further downstream are now under threat. It's believed that the destruction caused could take weeks or even months to clean up.