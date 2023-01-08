UK space history to be made ahead of satellite launch

The first ever satellite launch from the UK is set to take off on Monday night.

Virgin Orbit will send up nine satellites on a rocket released from the wing of a specially designed jumbo jet.

The mission - called Start Me Up - was meant to take place before Christmas but it was delayed while more testing was carried out.

Although rockets have been sent to space from the UK before they've never put satellites into orbit, so this is a big moment for Britain's space industry.

