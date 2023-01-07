Louis Vuitton spotty bag compared to one carried by CBeebies Mr Tumble

Getty Images

A bag designed by famous French fashion company Louis Vuitton has been compared to the one carried by none other than Mr Tumble from CBeebies.

The bags which cost over £2,000, feature spots of bright colour as seen on Mr Tumble's 'spotty bag'.

People on social media commented on the similarities with one user saying: "Has someone at Louis Vuitton been watching Mr Tumble?"

Louis Vuitton collaborated with Japanese visual artist Yayoi Kusama on the design of the bag and other types of spotty clothing.

It's perhaps not surprising that the bag has been compared to the one carried by a children's character, because Yayoi Kusama is said to have been inspired by her own childhood growing up in 1930s Japan.

The fashion designer is said to have gazed at a red flower design on a tablecloth as a child, which in her mind turned into polka dots, the same polka dots that now cover her designs.

However not everyone is a fan of the design with another person on social media branding such "expensive" items as "childish" adding that "Mr Tumble would probably like it."

Meanwhile another user jokingly suggested that Louis Vuitton had actually collaborated with Mr Tumble on the bag instead, while describing the design positively saying it is "on point".

Mr Tumble features in his own TV show on the CBeebies channel, Something Special. He uses Makaton, a type of sign language to communicate with young children and lives in a house with spotty doors and furniture.

He also carries a well known yellow multicoloured polka dot bag, with "What's in Mr Tumble's spotty bag?" one of the show's catchphrases.