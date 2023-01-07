play
Watch Newsround

Louis Vuitton spotty bag compared to one carried by CBeebies Mr Tumble

Last updated at 13:40
comments
View Comments (12)
Spotty Louis Vuitton bagGetty Images

A bag designed by famous French fashion company Louis Vuitton has been compared to the one carried by none other than Mr Tumble from CBeebies.

The bags which cost over £2,000, feature spots of bright colour as seen on Mr Tumble's 'spotty bag'.

People on social media commented on the similarities with one user saying: "Has someone at Louis Vuitton been watching Mr Tumble?"

Louis Vuitton collaborated with Japanese visual artist Yayoi Kusama on the design of the bag and other types of spotty clothing.

Yayoi Kusama.Getty Images
The Louis Vuitton bag was a collaboration with 93-year-old artist Yayoi Kusama

It's perhaps not surprising that the bag has been compared to the one carried by a children's character, because Yayoi Kusama is said to have been inspired by her own childhood growing up in 1930s Japan.

The fashion designer is said to have gazed at a red flower design on a tablecloth as a child, which in her mind turned into polka dots, the same polka dots that now cover her designs.

handbags.Louis Vuitton

However not everyone is a fan of the design with another person on social media branding such "expensive" items as "childish" adding that "Mr Tumble would probably like it."

Meanwhile another user jokingly suggested that Louis Vuitton had actually collaborated with Mr Tumble on the bag instead, while describing the design positively saying it is "on point".

If you cannot see this interactive, click here.

Mr Tumble features in his own TV show on the CBeebies channel, Something Special. He uses Makaton, a type of sign language to communicate with young children and lives in a house with spotty doors and furniture.

He also carries a well known yellow multicoloured polka dot bag, with "What's in Mr Tumble's spotty bag?" one of the show's catchphrases.

More like this

A pair of Virgil Abloh/Louis Vuitton and Nike collab trainers

World's most valuable trainers: Record breaking footwear sold at auction and other expensive shoes

A picture of a t-shirt next to text reading 'The story behind your t-shirt'

What is fast fashion?

CBeebies star Justin Fletcher using Makaton.

What is Makaton?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • Mr Tumble did it best!!!

    • MidnightBluePenguin replied:
      I agree!

  • It does look similar.

  • I used to love Mr Tumble

    • MagicBlueDog replied:
      same

  • wow

  • Defo Mr Tumbles! Who doesn’t love mr Tumble x

    • EverythingY replied:
      Me

  • 😂😂😂

Top Stories

harry.

Prince Harry gives his side of the story about his life

comments
53
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday.

Why did Prince Harry write his book?

comments
12
Moscow St Peters

Why some people are celebrating Christmas today

comments
5
Newsround Home