Close-up Photographer of the Year 2023: In pictures
Take a look at some of the stunning winning images from this year's Close-up Photographer of the Year competition. There were winners across 11 categories - including Animals, Underwater and Butterflies & Insects - and over 9,000 people from across the world entered the competition!
This colourful picture was the competition's overall winner. It shows two salamanders inside a Northern Pitcher Plant in Canada's Algonquin provincial park. These carnivorous plants usually snap up small bugs like moths and flies!
Samantha Stephens/CUPOTY
The Young Photographer of the year prize went to 17-year-old Nathan from the UK who captured this mesmerising image of slime mould growing on a log which he spotted when taking a walk through his local woodland.
Nathan Benstead/CUPOTY
This glistening photo was the winner of the Butterfly and Dragonflies category. It's an interesting angle of a male Banded Demoiselle damselfly covered in dew, drying off in the early morning sun, that's why it looks like it's sparkling!
Wim Vooijs/CUPOTY
This winning entry in the Insects category is actually three shots of different exposures combined together. It shows a swarm of termites in India that are drawn to a bright street light!
Anirban Dutta/CUPOTY
The winner of the Invertebrate Portrait was this photograph of a Triangular Spider found in Australia. They hunt their prey by curling themselves up like this onto a leaf to mimic bird poo and pounce when their prey gets close!
Jamie Hall/CUPOTY
Slime mould featured in another winning pic - this time in the Fungi category. The slime had frozen these teeny tiny fungi (only 3mm tall) into this wind swept like position!
Barry Webb/CUPOTY
These cool-looking swirls are actually the reflection of a building in water! The picture was taken in London's Canary Wharf, famous for its tall and busy office buildings, in the east of the city.
Mike Curry/CUPOTY
This 'shocking' picture was the winner in the Manmade category. It shows two drops oil as they merge together!