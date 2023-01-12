Dan loves films, but he hardly ever goes to the cinema. He is deaf and although he has a hearing aid, some films can be hard to follow without subtitles.

He wants to know why cinemas limit the number of subtitled films, which makes it hard for deaf and hard of hearing people to attend when they want to.

Dan looks at how big a problem it is and speaks to Claire, Wales branch chair of the UK Cinema Association, to find out what cinemas are doing to make more films with subtitles available more often.