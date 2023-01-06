Prince Harry: New book shares details of Royal life

Getty Images Prince Harry's new book has caused a bit of controversy with some of the things he talks about in it

Prince Harry has given his side of the story about his life, including details of his difficult relationship with his brother William, the Prince of Wales.

The book, called Spare, is an autobiography - which means it is the story of a person's life, written by them, from their own viewpoint.

It has caused a lot of controversy because in the book Harry talks about things like fighting with his brother Prince William, and his relationship with his father King Charles III.

The book hasn't officially been released yet, but some details from the book were leaked (meaning they were given) to a newspaper and copies were accidently released early in Spain.

Getty Images His new book was released early by mistake in Spain

The book gets its title from an old saying that a first son is an heir to titles, power and fortune, and a second is therefore a spare, should anything happen to the first-born.

Harry is rumoured to have been paid millions for writing his book, but it's very unusual for a member of the Royal Family to discuss their life publicly.

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have both said they will not comment about the things Harry says.

What things has Harry said in his book?

Fighting with his brother William

Getty Images Harry said that he and his brother got into a fight

In his book Harry said that he was attacked physically by William.

He wrote that William had said Harry's wife Meghan was "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

Harry said this led to a physical attack by William at Harry's London cottage.

Harry said William: "set down [a glass of] water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast.

Getty Images Harry said that his wife Meghan was "sad" to hear about their fight

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

"I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out." said Harry.

Harry said that William left, then returned "looking regretful, and apologised".

He said that when Meghan later noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back, he told her what had happened, and said that she "wasn't that surprised, and wasn't all that angry. She was terribly sad."

Harry and William didn't want their father to marry Camilla

Getty Images King Charles III married Camila in 2005

Harry said that he and his brother William asked their father not to marry Camilla, who is King Charles III's wife and Queen Consort, over fears she would be their "wicked stepmother".

Harry and William's mother Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

However, Harry wrote that he and his brother were willing to forgive her in "their hearts" if she could make their dad, King Charles, happy.

Harry didn't share when this meeting took place or how old he and William were at the time.

Harry says William and Catherine laughed at his Nazi costume

Getty Images Harry said that Kate and his brother laughed at his costume idea

In 2005 Harry was heavily criticised because he wore a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party with a 'Native and Colonial' theme.

The Nazi Party was a far-right racist and anti-Semitic political party led by Adolf Hitler that ruled Germany from the early 1930s until the end of World War II.

Harry publicly apologised for what he did at the time saying it was "a poor choice of costume".

In Harry's book talking about the incident, he said whilst he was deciding which costume to wear to the party, a pilot uniform or a Nazi uniform, he called up his brother William and his partner Kate to ask them for their opinion.

"I called Will and Kate and asked them what they thought"

"Nazi uniform, they said"

"I rented it, along with a ridiculous moustache, and returned home"

"Willy and Kate were laughing. It was even worst than Willy's leopard [cat] costume. Much more ridiculous."

William and Harry's relationship at school

Getty Images Harry with his father King Charles and his brother Prince William at Eton.

Prince William and Harry both went to the same school growing up - Eton College.

When Harry, who is two years younger than his brother, started at the school he said that William told him: "You don't know me Harold (William's nickname for Harry). And I don't know you,"

Harry says his brother explained to him "that during his first two years there, Eton had been a sanctuary,".

"That was without the burden of a little brother who would bother him with questions or stick his nose in his social circle," Harry says.

He says he told William "not to worry". "I will forget I know you", is what he claims to have said to his brother.

Harry had panic attacks

Getty Images Harry spoke about having panic attacks in 2013 when giving speeches

In his book Harry also talks about his experience with mental health and having panic attacks.

"By the end of the summer of 2013, I was going through a bad moment, alternating between periods of debilitating lethargy and terrifying panic attacks," he said.

From giving speeches to doing interviews, Harry says he found himself "incapable of performing these basic functions".

Shortly before speeches, his body would be covered in sweat and putting on his suit was the trigger, when the panic began, he says.

"By the time I put on my blazer and tied my shoes, sweat would be running on my cheeks and back".

What has the reaction to the book been?

Getty Images

People all over the world have been talking about the things Harry has said in his book.

There is a debate about whether he has done the right thing by being so public about his relationship with William.

Some people disagree with the book, and think that Harry has unfairly attacked his family. They have also noted that because William and the rest of the Royal Family have not commented publicly about Harry's claims, there is only one side of the story out there.

Harry has argued that people around the Royal Family have leaked, or privately made, damaging accusations about him and his wife Meghan to the media, and so he feels he has no option but to respond in public.

Will Harry be paid for the book?

Prince Harry will be paid for writing the book. While no figure has been officially confirmed, the publisher (the name for a company which makes a book and sends it out) is rumoured to have paid Harry 17 million pounds in advance.

Harry will not receive all the money made from the book - the publisher Penguin Random House has said that some will go to charity.