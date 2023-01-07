play
Footballers following father's footsteps as Beckham signs for Brentford

Last updated at 10:34
Brentford have completed the loan signing of David Beckham's son Romeo until the end of the season.

Beckham, who plays for Inter Miami II, will now represent Brentford's B team, who he has been training with since the end of the 2022 MLS season in the USA.

"I'm very proud and very happy to be here," said Romeo, who played 20 times for Inter Miami II last season.

"I'm excited to come here and see what I can do."

Beckham posted a picture with his dad on Instagram and got a comment from his brother Brooklyn that said "Well done lil bro xxx"

Romeo's father, David, played for clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid during a 20-year football career. He was also England captain.

After retiring, Beckham became a successful businessman and created his own football club, Inter Miami.

Based in Florida in the USA the team has been playing in the American MLS league since 2020.

Before playing football in the United States, Beckham was part of Arsenal's academy in 2014 before leaving after a year.

Like his dad, Romeo also plays on the right side of midfield.

B teams belonging to sides in the English Premier League were set up to help their development of young players.

They play in their own competitions but are also allowed to compete for trophies such as the Papa John's Trophy along with other senior men's teams from lower English divisions.

"We've been absolutely delighted with Romeo since he arrived with us," said Brentford B coach Neil MacFarlane.

"I love his standards and the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch."

Footballers following in their father's footsteps

