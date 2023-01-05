play
CES 2023: BMW reveals world's first colour-changing car

Last updated at 18:08
BMW's new colour-changing carGetty Images

It might sound like something from a Hollywood sci-fi movie, but car company BMW have unveiled their plans for a colour-changing car!

They say that the car can be switched to over 30 different colours - and the change happens almost instantly!

The announcement was made at the annual CES international tech show in America.

However, there are no plans at the moment for the car to be available to the public.

What do you think of the colour-changing car? What colours would you choose? Let us know in the comments below!

The Consumer Electrics Show (CES) is one of the biggest tech events in the world.

It takes place every year in January in the US city of Las Vegas.

It's a chance for tech companies and creators to come together to show the world their latest inventions and products.

Last year, at CES 2022, BMW unveiled their fully electric BMW iX car model which could change from black to white and back again, all with just the touch of a button.

However, this year they've gone one step further and developed a fully colour-changing vehicle!

The chameleon-like car, called the i Vision Dee, uses special electronic ink technology on the body panels which is the same tech you can normally find in e-readers.

The vehicle has 240 individual E Ink panels that can display up to 32 different colours, creating endless possibilities for different patterns!

BMW says that the idea behind the design is to provide people with the choice to come up with a car that can be adapted to suit their style, mood - or even outfit!

Not only that, the design only takes seconds to change.

But if you're hoping to see these cars on the road soon, it might be a while before that happens.

The design is only a concept with no plans to produce the car at the moment.

Your Comments

