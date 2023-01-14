play
Prime: KSI slams 'unfair' resellers of his and Logan Paul's brand

Last updated at 08:26
Prime HydrationPrime

YouTuber KSI has criticised people who buy Prime hydration drinks and attempt to sell them on at a higher price, saying it's "unfair" and "takes advantage of people".

The brand by KSI and fellow influencer Logan Paul has been extremely popular, with many shoppers scrambling to get hold of a bottle since the drink launched.

There have been long queues in shops where they are sold, and even reports of people fighting in supermarkets to get their hands on them.

Many shops have now introduced a limit per customer due to extremely high demand.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat, KSI said: "I saw people just getting frustrated that they can't get more than three bottles, because it's three bottles per person."

But even restrictions like these haven't stopped some people buying the drink to try to sell them to others for much higher prices than shops like Asda and Aldi.

He said: "I genuinely, I hate it. I hate the reselling. I hate it. I want everyone to have Prime at a reasonable price."

It's just taking advantage of people because of the hype - and it's not fair.

KSI, Influencer and promoter of Prime drinks

He added: "Yeah, obviously people gonna say it's business, but I just think it's unfair."

What are Prime hydration and energy drinks?
Logan Paul and KSI posted about the release of the drinksKSI/Twitter
Logan Paul and KSI have been posting a lot about the drinks on their social media

Prime drinks were launched last year by popular YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, working together with the US based supplier and distributor Congo Brands.

Prime markets itself as a sports or hydration drink.

The drink is mostly water, but according to the ingredients it contains 10% coconut water, vitamins and antioxidants. It also has 2g of sugar and around 25 calories per bottle.

The drink comes in a range of flavours like raspberry, lemon lime, orange, and grape.

It's been a massive hit with young people and describes itself as helping you "refresh, replenish, and refuel".

Why are people reselling Prime drinks?

Due to the huge demand since its UK launch, it has been hard to get hold of and this has pushed up prices.

KSI has in the past also used his social media to voice his frustration after seeing bottles being sold on the 'black market', which means something is being sold by an unofficial or illegal seller.

The official price for a single bottle is £2 and a case of 12 online is listed at £24.99, but some shops have been seen selling two flavours for £12.50 - more than six times what bigger supermarkets are charging.

Some have now said they will stop selling the energy drink, after customer complaints about the cost.

Other individual sellers online have been trying to re-sell bottles of the drink for as much as £20-25 per bottle.

Prime Energy drink at Arsenal football clubGetty Images
In July last year Prime became the official sports drink of Arsenal football club
Why is Prime so popular?

This is a question KSI himself has even been asking himself!

He told Newsbeat: "It's just unbelievable. I honestly didn't expect it to happen. I knew it would do well, because you've got me and Logan Paul and we're very good at marketing.

"I'm very, very, very picky with everything that I do, so if I promote something, then you know, I truly believe in it."

But those in the industry say Prime drinks are not that different to many already being sold in shops, so you may wonder why they're so popular.

A lot of the appeal seems to be down to KSI and Logan Paul, and the way the pair use their social media power to create huge demand for their drink.

KSI has more than than 24 million subscribers to his main YouTube channel, while Logan Paul has 23.6 million - and they have been using all their online influence to promote the Prime brand and drink.

People who use social media to advertise or sell products are known as 'influencers'.

By getting their huge number of followers interested and wanting to try the drink, KSI and Logan Paul created huge demand for when it went on sale, and with the company having a limited supply of the product, this makes it seem even more exclusive and sought after.

What do you think about people reselling the drink? Do you think it's unfair like KSI, or is selling on something very popular for more money just good business? Let us know in the comments...

Your Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Some people at my school used to sell prime for £5 and a sip for £1 and people would by it because they couldn't go and by it themselves though people have stopped selling it now for as much
    I think it is greedy how they take advantage of others

  • I’ve seen so much about this drink. My classmate told me yesterday he got up super early to get a bottle before it ran out. I’ve even seen people sell bottles of it on online shopping websites for over £100! It’s ridiculous. Although I would really like to try this drink, I think its good that limits have been set, because some people wouldn’t have even been that bothered until they found out how popular it was.

  • It's just a drink, the chaos will probs die down in a week or so.

  • I honestly don't care about that energy drink.

  • All of the really naughty boys in my class sometimes have it instead of water

  • My parents don't let me have any, which makes me feel left out at school. I haven't ever tried it either. It is just another thing for me to be bullied for not having.
    Message from Newsround

    Always remember bullying is NOT acceptable and you don't have to stand for it.

    It really helps to talk to someone about what you are going through. You could try speaking to an understanding teacher or a close friend.

    If there is no one you feel you can speak to, it may help to phone Childline on 0800 11 11. It's free from any phone and you can even call from a mobile with no credit.

    Or you could call the Samaritans on their helpline: 08457 90 90 90 (charged at local rates) or visit their website.

    For further help, we also have some useful advice and helplines.

    We hope this helps.

    Newsround

  • This is unfair, why sell it at a higher price? Why would you do that?

  • I don't understand why people are so obsessed with it. It's not even that nice.

    • Sophie replied:
      Yeah, all the boys at my school are utterly obsessed.

