Playstation: Sony announces first accessibility controller for PS5

Sony

Sony have announced that they're working on a more accessible controller for people with disabilities.

It's being developed with experts, community members and game developers.

The company says it will help players with disabilities play games more easily and more comfortably.

Sony haven't yet revealed when the new kit will go on sale.

What is Sony's Project Leonardo?

Sony The controller is currently known as Project Leonardo

According to a Sony blog post announcing the new controller, "Project Leonardo is our codename for a new highly customizable controller kit that works out of the box to help many players with disabilities play games more easily, more comfortably, and for longer periods."

The controller is built to address common challenges faced by many players with limited motor control, "including difficulty holding a controller for long periods, accurately pressing small clusters of buttons or triggers, or positioning thumbs and fingers optimally on a standard controller."

Sony says the new controller will include a kit of swappable components, including a variety of stick caps and buttons in different shapes and sizes.

Players will be able to map their controller's buttons to any supported function they choose - with up two functions being able to be mapped onto the same button.

Gamers will also be able to store their preferred settings as control profiles and easily switch between them.

Sony say the new kit is still being developed and the company is continuing to gather important feedback from the community.

It will make an announcement in the future as to when the controller will go on sale.

What are other games companies doing for people with disabilities?

Microsoft Microsoft's Adaptive Controller has been built to help those with disabilities to play games

Microsoft has already made a controller to help disabled players to enjoy gaming - it's called the Adaptive Controller.

It also appears to be working on a brand new controller that helps blind and visually impaired gamers.

There are also accessible controllers available which are compatible for use with Nintendo products.

What do you think about the new controller? Let us know in the comments...