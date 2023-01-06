Vikings: Huge Viking hall uncovered in biggest Viking discovery in a decade

Nordjyske Museer It might not look like much, but this is one of the biggest Viking finds in more than 10 years

Archaeologists in Denmark have discovered a huge Viking hall thought to date between the 9th and 11th century.

Experts say it's the largest Viking structure to be found in more than 10 years.

The prestigious building is thought to have been built around the time of Danish King Harald Bluetooth's (in Danish, Harald Blåtand) rule.

The site in North Jutland has only been partially excavated so far and the team think there may be houses hidden nearby too.

Getty Images King Harald Bluetooth - also known as King Harald Blåtand - died in 987

The discovery is up to 40 metres long and around 10 metres wide - that's similar to the size as two tennis courts.

The roof of the massive building is thought to have been supported by around 12 oak posts.

Archaeologists think it was probably used as a place to hold 'political meetings and large Viking guilds'.

Fun fact: Bluetooth technology was named after King Harald because it would unite electronic devices much like King Harald united Denmark and Norway during his reign.

They also say it's likely the discovery belonged to the one of the more important and powerful families in North Jutland - the family of Runulv den Rådsnilde.

The reason they think this is because a rune stone with his name on was previously excavated nearby.

Nordjyske Museer The Viking rune found nearby

"It is difficult to prove that the found Viking hall belonged to the family of Runulv den Rådsnilde, but it is certainly a possibility," said excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen.

"This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated." He added.

Bad weather has stopped the team there being able to continue excavating, but they hope to resume once the weather improves.