play
Watch Newsround

Vikings: Huge Viking hall uncovered in biggest Viking discovery in a decade

Last updated at 13:17
comments
View Comments
Viking hall aerial photo of excavationNordjyske Museer
It might not look like much, but this is one of the biggest Viking finds in more than 10 years

Archaeologists in Denmark have discovered a huge Viking hall thought to date between the 9th and 11th century.

Experts say it's the largest Viking structure to be found in more than 10 years.

The prestigious building is thought to have been built around the time of Danish King Harald Bluetooth's (in Danish, Harald Blåtand) rule.

The site in North Jutland has only been partially excavated so far and the team think there may be houses hidden nearby too.

King Harald Bluetooth/BlåtandGetty Images
King Harald Bluetooth - also known as King Harald Blåtand - died in 987

The discovery is up to 40 metres long and around 10 metres wide - that's similar to the size as two tennis courts.

The roof of the massive building is thought to have been supported by around 12 oak posts.

Archaeologists think it was probably used as a place to hold 'political meetings and large Viking guilds'.

They also say it's likely the discovery belonged to the one of the more important and powerful families in North Jutland - the family of Runulv den Rådsnilde.

The reason they think this is because a rune stone with his name on was previously excavated nearby.

Viking runeNordjyske Museer
The Viking rune found nearby

"It is difficult to prove that the found Viking hall belonged to the family of Runulv den Rådsnilde, but it is certainly a possibility," said excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen.

"This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated." He added.

Bad weather has stopped the team there being able to continue excavating, but they hope to resume once the weather improves.

More like this

Golden tongue

Ancient Egypt: Mummies with golden tongues discovered in country

Owl engraving and owl

Owl plaques may have been created by Copper Age children

King Arthur's possible tomb stone

Arthur's Stone: Archaeologists dig up tomb linked to King Arthur

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

harry.

Prince Harry gives his side of the story about his life

comments
New accessibility controllers

New PS5 controller to help gamers with disabilities

comments
9
microplastic.

Microplastic debris on seabeds has tripled

comments
7
Newsround Home