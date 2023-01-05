Dancing on Ice 2023: The celebrities and their professional partners

ITV/Shutterstock

It's that time of year again when celebrities will put on their skates for the latest series of Dancing on Ice.

Presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are back and there'll be familiar faces on the judging panel too.

Skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be joined by Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse to judge the competition once again.

Matt Frost/ITV The celebs are nearly ready to show off their new moves on the ice

Each week the celebrities will be hoping to impress the judges alongside their professional partner with their skating skills.

The new series will also see the return of three Dancing on Ice favourites - professional skaters Sylvain Longchambon, Vicky Ogden and Klabera Komini.

Which celebs are taking part?

Patsy Palmer

Matt Frost/ITV Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers

Patsy Palmer is a former actress and DJ, best known for her role in EastEnders.

When she signed up for the show, she said: "I wanted to challenge myself and get back to work, get out of my comfort zone."

She added: "I just thought 'I'll just go for it, it seems like a lot of fun."

Her professional skating partner Matt Evers has been on Dancing on Ice since it started all the way back in 2006.

Nile Wilson

Matt Frost/ITV Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart

Nile Wilson is an Olympic bronze-medal winning gymnast and has been paired with Olivia Smart - a new pro to the show.

He retired from gymnastics in 2021 due to injuries.

Nile originally got into gymnastics because he said he was clumsy - which might not be a great combo for the ice!

He said: "I'm so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again."

John Fashanu

Matt Frost/ITV John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman

Ex-footballer John Fashanu is paired up with professional Alexandra Schauman.

"I'm so excited to be a part of Dancing On Ice. I don't think it'll come as a surprise to people that I'm very competitive - I am definitely in it to win it." He said.

"And this may be one of the scariest things I've ever signed up for but I couldn't be more ready for the challenge." John added.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu

Matt Frost/ITV Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Brendyn Hatfield

Ekin-Su Culculoglu is a reality TV star and she's taking to the ice with her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield.

"I can't wait to get myself on the ice and skate." Said Ekin-Su.

She added: "Stay tuned, and see you on the ice!"

Mollie Gallagher

Matt Frost/ITV Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon

Actress Mollie Gallagher is best known for her role in Coronation Street. She's paired with pro skater Sylvain Longchambon.

She'll be hoping to follow in the footsteps of her Coronation Street co-stars who have taken part in the show in previous years including Jane Danson and Sally Dynevor.

Mollie said she will be asking them for "all the tips" she can get!

Joey Essex

Matt Frost/ITV Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer

Reality star and TV personality, Joey Essex will be learning to skate with his professional partner Vanessa Bauer.

Joey's tried his hand at lots of different things during his career including taking part in I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! and Celebrity MasterChef - but how will he fare on the ice?

Well he believes he's ready for the challenge.

Joey said: "I would love to win. I'm going to put all my energy into this. This stage in my life, I'm so ready for this."

The Vivienne

Matt Frost/ITV The Vivienne and Colin Grafton

James Lee Williams - best known as The Vivienne - is the first drag artist to be taking part in the show and they're partnered with professional Colin Grafton.

Drag is a type of art or entertainment where people dress up and perform.

He said being on the show marks a "huge step forward for queer representation on TV".

The Vivienne said: "This is honestly a dream come true and I can't wait to start training on the ice."

Carley Stenson

Matt Frost/ITV Carly Stenson and Mark Hanretty

Carley Stenson might be used to dancing in the West End, but Dancing on Ice is a whole other ball game.

The former Hollyoaks actress is partnered with Mark Hanretty.

In a video of rehearsals on social media she said: "I think I'm finally getting the hang of this - can't wait now!"

Michelle Heaton

Matt Frost/ITV Michelle Heaton and Lukasz Rozycki

Michelle Heaton said she's "totally fallen in love with ice skating" thanks to her professional partner Lukasz Rozycki.

Michelle is a former pop star who was a member of the group Liberty X.

Although Michelle is a huge fan of the show, she added: "it's not been the easiest thing to learn to do in my 40s!"

Darren Harriott

Matt Frost/ITV Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard

Darren Harriott is a stand-up comedian and will be trying his hand at ice skating with his partner Tippy Packard.

He said he "can't wait for everyone to see" their first routine, adding he's "loving every minute" and "really putting the work in."

Harriott said he is not very graceful and that his family have already made bets about whether he will fall during the first episode. Oh dear!

Siva Kaneswaran

Matt Frost/ITV Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini

Siva Kaneswaran is part of boy band, The Wanted. He'll be taking to the ice with his professional partner Klabera Komini.

He told his followers on social media that he's learning to "skate like a pro" so we'll find out if he'll manage it soon.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday 15 January, at 6.30pm, on ITV1 and ITVX.