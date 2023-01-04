Edinburgh Zoo pandas to return to China this year

Getty Images Tian Tian means Sweetie in Mandarin

Two pandas living at Edinburgh Zoo will be returning back to China later this year.

Yang Guang and Tian Tian have lived at Edinburgh Zoo since 2011, and are the only giant pandas currently living in the UK.

Keepers at the zoo had hoped that the pandas would mate and make babies. However after many unsuccessful attempts they gave up.

The pandas were loaned to the zoo by the Chinese government, as part of their panda diplomacy scheme, and will return back to to the country later this year.

What is panda diplomacy?

Pandas are native to China where they're seen as a national treasure.

All living pandas, wherever they might be, belong to the Chinese state, and no one else other than the Chinese government is allowed to own one.

Panda diplomacy describes how the Chinese authorities let some governments borrow pandas as a mark of respect between their countries.

Having a panda can really boost the status of a zoo, as Edinburgh Zoo has seen since Tian Tian arrived in 2011.

Did you know? Pandas eat for around 12 hours a day, and poop up to 50 times a day!

There aren't many zoos in the world that get to keep pandas - this is because it is up to China to decide which country gets them.

Each zoo also has to pass strict tests to be allowed a panda, and it also costs a lot of money.

Yang Guang and Tian Tian reportedly cost around £600,000 a year to loan.

As well as paying the Chinese government to loan the pandas, feeding and caring for them is very expensive too.

Getty Images Yang Guang means Sunshine in Mandarin

Speaking about Yang Guang and Tian Tian's attempts to mate, David Field, the Chief executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said "It's hugely disappointing. Baby pandas are just beautiful. They are exquisite, they are endearing, they are glorious.

"Sometimes animals just don't get on." he said.

"They are one of the most fantastic ambassadors for people falling back in love with nature."

