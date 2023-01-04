Scientists have been looking at which stones are best for skimming

Getty Images

There's nothing quite like skimming stones at the beach or by a river and watching them hop along the water...or flop if you pick the wrong sort of stone!

But what kind of rock is best?

Well some scientists in England reckon they've sussed out what makes a brilliant skimming stone, so let's take a look at what they found.

Most people will pick a stone that is thin and flat to go the furthest distance and that certainly works, but there are other shapes and sizes that also yield great results.

Dr Ryan Palmer from the University of Bristol and Professor Frank Smith from University College London looked at a mathematical model.

This showed skimming heavier stones that look a bit like a potato can result in impressive leaps rather than lots of little jumps in the water like a smaller stone.

But it can't just be any old heavy stone - if it's not curved it'll land with a big splash!

What's the science behind it?

The research shows the success of skimming a stone depends on its mass and how curved its underside is.

Heavier stones need to be curved to be able to skim, otherwise they'll sink.

If the stone is heavy and curved, it comes into contact with the water differently than if it was a smaller, lighter rock.

It enters the water a little more deeply and for slightly longer, which produces a much bigger leap into the air.

The stone isn't the only factor to consider for the perfect skim though - it's also down to your technique - so get practising!