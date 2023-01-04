Gaming 2023: What games are coming out in 2023?

Activision/mojang/warner bros/getty

What video games can we look forward to in 2023?

2022 was a bumper year for gaming, with games like Splatoon 3, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Stray all being released!

But what does 2023 have in store for us? Well we've made a list of some of the top games coming out this year, take a look and let us know which ones you're most looking forward to in the comments below!

Remember: In gaming, release dates may change, if developers need more time to make them.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - The sequel to the hugely popular game Breath of the Wild will finally be released later this year!

It's been more than five years since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was first released and fans have been eagerly awaiting its sequel since it was first announced.

So far very little has been revealed about the new game, but from the trailers Nintendo has shared it looks like the hero Link will be back with some new rune abilities.

Release date: 12 May 2023

Playable on: Nintendo Switch console

Hogwarts Legacy

Warner Bros

If you love Harry Potter then you'll be excited for the release of Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world, action role-playing-game set in the 1800s wizarding world.

Players can attend Hogwarts school for Witchcraft and Wizardry and go to classes like Potions, Herbology and Defence Against the Dark Arts, and take part in wizard duels, whilst trying to unravel the game's mystery.

Release date:

10 February - PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X

4 April - PlayStation 4, Xbox One

25 July - Nintendo Switch

Minecraft 1.20 update and Legends

Mojang

There are not one, but TWO big Minecraft releases heading our way in 2023!

The first is the 1.20 update! The next big update to the standard Minecraft game.

Minecraft's Game Director Agnes Larsson has kept a lot of details about the new update top secret, but did say that there would be new seven new default skins to pick from, as well as "cute and derpy" camels!

Minecraft is also releasing a new action strategy game called Legends, where players have to use their wits to fend off an invasion from hordes of Piglins!

Release date: Spring 2023

Playable on: PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Crash Team Rumble

Activision

For fans of the red-headed marsupial Crash Bandicoot, a new multiplayer battle game is on its way.

Crash Team Rumble will see up to four players compete against each other in a variety of challenges to earn wumpa fruit.

The game will feature characters from the Crash Bandicoot world, such as Dr Neo Cortex and Coco Bandicoot.

Release date: Some time in 2023

Playable on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-simulation adventure game, (a bit like Animal Crossing) where you can create your own avatar, build your town, and go on quests with Disney and Pixar characters.

The game came out in early access mode last year, but will be fully released as a free-to-play game later this year.

Release date: Some time in mid-2023.

Playable on: PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile.

Pikmin 4

Nintendo

Nintendo's hit game Pikmin is getting its fourth release later this year.

In the world of Pikmin you play as a tiny space explorer seeking to survive the wilds by working with tiny brightly-coloured creatures called Pikmin.

It is not yet known what new features will be heading to the game.

Release date: Some time in 2023

Playable on: Nintendo Switch

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Team Cherry

The sequel to the hugely popular game Hollow Knight will be out later this year!

Hollow Knight: Silksong follows the adventures of Hornet - the princess-protector of Hallownest, as she journeys through mossy grottos, coral forests and shining citadels to find out what threatens this world.

The new game features more than 150 tough new enemies to fight, from kings, to monsters and knights!

Release date: Spring/Summer 2023

Playable on: Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox and Playstation

Disney Speedstorm

disney/gameloft

If you like racing games and Disney, then you'll be excited for this next release!

Disney Speedstorm is a new game which see players compete against each other in racing cars.

Players can pick from Disney and Pixar characters like Mickey Mouse, Hercules and Belle, and race through tracks inspired by Disney locations, such as Mount Olympus and the Beast's Castle.

Release date: Some time in 2023

Playable on: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch