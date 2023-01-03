Switzerland to hold skiing World Cup on fake snow after warmer than average temperatures melt away the real snow

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Officials have been putting the finishing touches to the artificial ski slopes ready for the Alpine Skiing World Cup

The Met Office's prediction that 2023 will be hotter than 2022 is already looking likely - and it's only the first week in January.

On New Year's Day, Switzerland recorded a record-breaking daily average temperature of 20C, when usually it would be up to around 3C!

This is particularly problematic because this is where the Alpine Skiing World Cup is taking place later this week.

Switzerland is having to run the race on 100% artificial snow because of warmer temperatures.

Other parts of Europe are also seeing warmer than average temperatures this January which has left ski resorts having to close.

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Usually at this time of year, you wouldn't be able to see any grass because of the snow!

Why is this happening?

The skiing season is usually well underway in January, with cold temperatures providing plenty of snow on the mountainsides to slip and slide down.

But 2023 has already brought higher temperatures and more rainfall, melting away snow at lower altitudes (lower down the mountain).

Examples of other temperatures recorded in Europe this January Currently, around seven countries have seen their warmest January on record. Germany reached 19.4C - usually it's around 3C

Spain reached 25.1C - usually it's around 10C-16C

Belarus reached 16.4C - usually it's around -4C

Poland reached 18.9C - usually it's around 0C

The Netherlands reached 16.9C - usually it's around 3C

The Czech Republic reached 19C - usually it's around 2C

This leaves a wet and muddy mess and means people who want to ski have to travel further up the mountain where it is colder and more likely to have snow.

Climate experts say it's not surprising and are putting it down to climate change, which is bringing us warmer and wetter winters.

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Some resorts have had to shut their doors to tourists completely because of the lack of snow

What is the impact of this?

Some small towns and villages in Europe rely on the ski season to bring money into the economy through tourism.

If there's no snow to ski on though - tourists may decide to travel to different places in order to enjoy the sport.

Some resorts have even opened their summer biking and hiking trails rather than try to offer winter sports.

Other places are using artificial snow or closing altogether.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Newsround's quick guide to climate change

Is there a solution?

Scientific evidence shows that climate change is the cause of the increasing temperatures across Earth.

Governments around the world have promised to cut emissions to keep temperature rises below 1.5C.

Keeping the global temperature increase to 1.5C is considered to be very important by climate scientists, in order to avoid some of the worst effects of climate change.

One climate expert says without intervention, climate change could cause the end of skiing in the Alps as we know it.

If you're at all worried about climate change, you can head here for advice.