CES 2023: The coolest gadgets so far at the international technology convention
CES is a huge international technology convention, where companies come from all over the world with their new gadgets and tech. Held this year in Las Vegas, we've picked out some of the coolest inventions so far!
So you might have heard of e-bikes and fold up bikes - but what about a fold-up e-bike? Could this change how people get to work?
Alex Wong
This 'bird buddy' is a smart bird feeder that uses special artificial intelligence to analyse which birds land on it. It has a small camera that takes a picture of the bird, and then a computer that identifies the species. This way, you can look at which birds might live in certain areas.
Ethan Miller
This is an avocado ripeness tester - and it does what it says on the tin! The idea is that you won't have to damage the avocado by squeezing it to test for ripeness.
Ethan Miller
E-bikes seem to be a trend at CES this year - this one is less convenient but has all the speed. This is a super e-bike, and it can go from 0-60 miles per hour in 2 seconds!
Ethan Miller
This special punchbag is made to interest fitness lovers - it tells them information about how they can improve their strength through using it.
Ethan Miller
This funky-looking robot could help farmers with their crops. It is designed to detect weeds or diseases in plants, and help remove them.
ROBYN BECK
Everyone knows you're meant to clean your teeth for two minutes twice a day - well this device claims it can do that in just 10 seconds! It is an electronic toothbrush that you bite down on to clean with.