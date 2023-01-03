We've now entered a brand new year which there's lots of exciting space news on the horizon!

2022 was a big one for Nasa which has been undertaking a mission to get humans back on the Moon by 2025, and the space agency has lots more in store for 2023.

We'll also be seeing some cool eclipses around the world, the ESA will be launching a mission to explore Jupiter and there will even be space tours to the ISS!

It's time to get strapped in - Nina has Newsround's epic round-up of all the space news YOU need to be know about this year.