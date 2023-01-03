play
Watch Newsround

What epic space missions we will see in 2023?

We've now entered a brand new year which there's lots of exciting space news on the horizon!

2022 was a big one for Nasa which has been undertaking a mission to get humans back on the Moon by 2025, and the space agency has lots more in store for 2023.

We'll also be seeing some cool eclipses around the world, the ESA will be launching a mission to explore Jupiter and there will even be space tours to the ISS!

It's time to get strapped in - Nina has Newsround's epic round-up of all the space news YOU need to be know about this year.

Watch more videos

What epic space missions we will see in 2023?
Video

What epic space missions we will see in 2023?

2022's wackiest stories
Video

2022's wackiest stories

What sport have we got to look forward to in 2023?
Video

What sport have we got to look forward to in 2023?

What were some the biggest stories of 2022?
Video

What were some the biggest stories of 2022?

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Dan Rhodes gives his top tips for young magicians
Video

Dan Rhodes gives his top tips for young magicians

'Scoliosis doesn't stop me doing what I love'
Video

'Scoliosis doesn't stop me doing what I love'

Meet the authors: Greg James and Chris Smith
Video

Meet the authors: Greg James and Chris Smith

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?
Video

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life
Video

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star
Video

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'
Video

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'

Take a look around London's new super sewer!
Video

Take a look around London's new super sewer!

How to make your own Christmas cracker
Video

How to make your own Christmas cracker

'Why Christmas is special to me'
Video

'Why Christmas is special to me'

What do the Victorians have to do with Christmas?
Video

What do the Victorians have to do with Christmas?

How to perfectly wrap any present
Video

How to perfectly wrap any present

Top Stories

Rory McIlroy, Leah Williamson, Ben Stokes and Maro Itoje

Your guide to sport in 2023

comments
sign-behind-woman-waiting-for-train.

What strikes will we see throughout January?

comments
Meteor

Get ready for the first big meteor shower of 2023!

comments
Newsround Home