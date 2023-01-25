Ice Skating: Teddy is a world champion at Inclusive Skating

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. "I like skating because it makes me feel free"

Teddy is a British and World champion in inclusive ice skating and recently took home four gold and one silver medal in the world championships.

The 11-year-old is also one of the first to represent Northern Ireland in the sport.

Teddy first discovered her love of ice skating after her mum took her to a climbing wall next to an ice rink.

After seeing others on the ice she wanted to give it a go, and after getting lessons and a coach it became clear she has great talent.

What is Inclusive Skating?

Inclusive Skating is a charity that helps people with all sorts of additional needs take part in the sport.

Teddy is autistic and has ADHD - conditions which affect how she interacts with others and approaches activities.

Because of this her mum and coach weren't sure if she would be able to get to a high level in skating, as high pressure situations like competitions can make her feel very anxious.

Many contests have strict rules and set ways of doing things, which can disadvantage someone with additional needs - but who can perform much better when they are able to have more control over their environment.

Inclusive Skating ensures that training and competitions are able to adapt certain aspects, so those taking part feel more happy and comfortable.

This could mean for example having a guide close by, being able to choose their own music and costumes, and even perform virtually if travelling causes extra stress.

Claire Weston Teddy's mum Claire is hoping more children, like her daughter, can get involved in inclusive ice skating

Teddy told Newsround another reason Inclusive Skating is good for her is because they let her wear a tail while she skates, which helps her feel more comfortable.

They let my coach skate beside me, they let me skate to fun music which I get to choose, and they let me wear my tail. Teddy, aged 11

She said:"I just like the fact that you can feel free to do whatever you want to do. You can just go as fast as you want."

Last summer Teddy and her mum Claire also got to travel to Sweden represent Northern Ireland in a week-long inclusive skating training camp, with other skaters from around the world.

There the ice rink was a lot bigger than the one she normally trains at and there was also a gymnastic area, as well as a place for off-ice training.

'Inclusive skating accepts everybody'

Teddy's mum said getting involved has had a massive impact when it comes to giving Teddy more confidence.

"Inclusive skating is a space that accepts everybody, regardless of needs. It gives children, who sometimes can be often overlooked, an opportunity to shine and be celebrated," she told Newsround,

Amy Irwin Teddy's coach Amy says she has gone from strength-to-strength in inclusive skating

"Every child should have that opportunity to really enjoy success and celebrate their achievements in a place where they are able to."

Teddy's ice skating coach Amy agrees.

She said Teddy's progression since becoming involved in inclusive skating, both as a skater and as a person, has been "nothing short of phenomenal", especially in building her confidence.

Teddy also wants to encourage others to give skating a go - regardless of their age and background.

She told us: "To go skating you need to have skates of course, and then you need to have nice warm clothes.

"Shorts are probably not very good, T-shirts are not very good either, and you need to know what you're doing and regard the safety of others."