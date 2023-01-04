UK's top 10 songs 2022: Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and more

Getty Images Who was the most listened to artist in the UK last year?

Harry Styles ruled last year's singles charts with As It Was spending a record 10 weeks at number one.

The Official Singles Chart looks at all streaming and sales in music - this could be how much a song has been listened to on Spotify, or bought online.

It's bands and musicians from the UK that have been at the top of the chart, with Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Cat Burns, and Glass Animals all on the list.

It wasn't just music from 2022 either, Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill - which was released in 1985 - was the sixth most listened to song of the year in the UK.

Harry Styles' record-breaking year

ANGELA WEISS Did you hear any of Harry Styles' music this year?

Harry Styles' single As It Was had the number one spot in the Official Singles Charts.

The song spent 10 weeks in a row as the most streamed and bought song at the time - and by the end of the year had more than180 million streams.

His album 'Harry's House' was also the most listened-to album of 2022, according to the Official Charts.

He also broke a billboard record for his song, overtaking Elton John and Mark Ronson.

Styles at number one, but Sheeran rules the charts

Getty Images Ed Sheeran's songwriting has seen him take three of the top five chart spots!

Although Harry Styles might have hit the number one spot on the chart, Ed Sheeran had three tracks in 2022's top 10.

Bad Habits was at number two, and Shivers was number five. He also collaborated with a Nigerian singer called Fireboy DML in the song Peru, which was third in the charts.

Ed Sheeran's album - Equals - was the second most listened-to album in the charts, losing to Harry's House.

This is the second year in a row that Equals has been number two in the album streaming chart.

The UK's top ten in full: Harry Styles - As It Was Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits Ed Sheeran and Fireboy DML - Peru Cat Burns - Go Ed Sheeran - Shivers Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill Glass Animals - Heat Waves Calum Scott and Lost Frequencies - Where Are You Now LF System - Afraid To Feel Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

TV Times Have you listened to any Kate Bush this year?

Why were some songs not from 2022?

Because of streaming and song trends, some older songs made a comeback.

The number five slot was taken by Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, which came out in 1985!

The song's popularity came back after it was featured in an episode of Netflix's Stranger Things.

Glass Animals' Heat Waves grew in popularity on TikTok and YouTube Shorts, although it was originally released in 2020.