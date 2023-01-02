Sharks: Volunteers needed for Welsh marine conservation project

Getty Images Basking sharks live in UK waters and are the second largest species of shark in the world

Have you ever wanted to spot sharks but don't fancy the idea of going into the water?

If so, then a new conservation project might be one for you!

Marine experts are looking for volunteers to help identify sharks, skates and rays captured on underwater cameras around the Welsh coast - and it can all be done from the comfort of your own home!

They say it could help them build a better picture of the diversity of marine species in the area.

What are experts doing?

Getty Images There are believed to be more than 40 different sharks species swimming around the coasts of Britain!

The project is a collaboration between various organisations including Sharks Inspiring Action and Research with Communities (SIARC), Natural Resources Wales and the Zoological Society of London.

Throughout the summer of 2022, protected and critically endangered species were filmed by remote underwater cameras in a special conservation area off the Llyn Peninsula in north-west Wales.

Did you know? The body of the shark doesn't contain any bones! They still have a sturdy skeleton, but it is made up of cartilage.

Experts say that data from more than 90 hours of footage needs to be logged to help build a picture of the diversity of species.

Volunteers are needed to help researchers identify the types of sharks, skates and rays they see.

ZSL The project has already led to sightings of the critically endangered tope shark

Jake Davies from SIARC, helped set up the underwater cameras and said that people often can't believe that the marine creatures can be found in UK waters.

He explained: "Every time we say we're studying sharks, many people are surprised that we have sharks present off the Welsh coast.

"But Wales hosts a range of different shark species, over 25 in fact, from one of the rarest in the world - the angel shark - to one of the largest, which is the basking shark," he added.