Easter eggs: Is it too early for chocolate treats to appear in the shops?

The Christmas holidays might still be underway but it seems that hasn't stopped some supermarkets from looking ahead to the next big annual event - Easter!

Despite there being more than three months to go until Easter Sunday, which falls on April 9 this year, Easter eggs have already been popping up over on shelves across the country over the past few days.

Some shoppers have taken to social media to express their confusion and frustration at how early the chocolate treats have appeared in the shops.

So we want to know what YOU think! Do you agree is it never too early? Or will you be waiting a while before tucking into Easter eggs?

Tell us what you think in the comments and take part in out vote below!

