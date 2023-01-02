California: Powerful storm brings heavy rain and snow to America's west coast

Getty Images Some areas in California have seen heavy rainfall and flooding in recent days

Parts of the west coast of America have been hit by a powerful storm, causing heavy rain and snowfall in California.

The storm was caused by a powerful weather system called an "atmospheric river" that brought severe flooding to northern parts of the region.

In some areas, residents were asked to move to higher ground and take shelter from the fast-moving water.

Further storms are expected this week, according to the US National Weather Service.

What happened?

Reuters Some residents in Sacramento county were asked to move to higher ground

Areas around the city of Sacramento and San Francisco Bay were some of the worst affected after nearly 10cm of rain fell in just one day.

The heavy rainfall caused rivers to swell much higher than than their normal levels, with many roads left underwater including a part of San Francisco's busy motorway, Highway 101.

A flash flood warning was issued in the area of Wilton in Sacramento County as local residents were asked to seek higher ground as a part of the Cosumnes River flooded farmland.

Getty Images The rainstorm caused flash floods across parts of Northern California

The extreme weather was caused by an "atmospheric river" storm.

This happens when a long, narrow stream of very moist air - a bit like a river in the sky - moves in from from the tropics and causes extreme weather such as very heavy rain.

Mudslides resulting from the wet weather also caused issues across the region, closing portions of roads.

Getty Images Traffic was also affected as part of San Francisco's Highway 101 was flooded

Homes in the Sacramento area of California were affected by power cuts and in the high Sierra Nevada mountain range in the east of the state, experts warned about risky driving conditions after up to 60cm of snow was expected to fall.

It is the first of several storms expected to hit the state of California over the next week.

Getty Images The heavy rainstorm also caused landslides in some areas

The extreme weather comes only a week after the US was struck by a powerful Arctic winter storm at the end of December, bringing snow blizzards and freezing temperatures as low as -45C to central and eastern parts of the country.

The huge storm affected over 60% of the US population and extended more than 2,000 miles from Texas in the South of the United States to Quebec in Eastern Canada.