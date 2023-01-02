In pictures: New Year celebrations from around the world
Huge crowds gathered in cities around the world as skylines were lit up by fireworks and bright lights to welcome in the New Year. Take a look at how the start of 2023 was marked across the globe.
One of the first major cities to see in the New Year was Sydney in Australia. Crowds gathered to watch fireworks being launched from its Harbour Bridge, Opera House and barges in its famous harbour.
Getty Images
Thousands of people came together in Wuhan in China and released balloons as 2023 began. Huge crowds gathered to take advantage of the country's recently-lifted coronavirus restrictions.
Getty Images
In Dubai, the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, was the main focus of the United Arab Emirates's celebrations.
Getty Images
In Paris, people gathered at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees to see the fireworks display next to the Arc de Triomphe in the city.
EPA
Confetti fell at midnight in New York's famous Times Square during the first public New Year's event for three years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Reuters
An estimated two million people watched the fireworks fill up the sky over Copacabana beach in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.
Reuters
In the UK, fireworks exploded over Edinburgh Castle during the street party for Hogmanay New Year celebrations.
Reuters
London's fireworks display lasted over ten minutes and was watched by a crowd of 100,000 from the banks of the River Thames!
PA Media
Drones also featured in the celebrations. Here, they formed the shape of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, to pay tribute to the late monarch over Horse Guards Parade in central London.
Getty Images
The party continued into the next day as London celebrated New Year's Day with a parade through the streets of the capital. The event, which has been taking place since 1987, saw more than 8,000 performers entertain crowds along the route.