Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese star joins new team in Saudi Arabia

Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined a new football team.

The Portuguese star has moved to a side in Saudi Arabia called Al Nassr on a contract that lasts until 2025.

It is thought Ronaldo will receive the largest football salary ever - at more than £177m per year.

When talking about his move, the ex-Manchester United player said he is "eager to experience a new football league in a different country".

Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in November following a TV interview he gave openly criticising them, saying he felt "betrayed by the club".

The club and the player stated that the decision was "mutually agreed" and ended Ronaldo's second spell at the Red Devils.

Ronaldo played for Portugal in the World Cup in Qatar last month, where he became the first man ever to score at five different Fifa World Cups.

Getty Images

So - who are Al Nassr?

The club is based in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia - which is a country in Western Asia.

They are nine-time Saudi Pro League champions and Ronaldo's move has been described as "history in the making".

The club said it would "inspire our league, nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves".

