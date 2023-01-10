BBC Young Reporter: What's it like not having internet at home?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. BBC Young Reporter: Hannah shares about her life on a farm

Meet 12-year-old Hannah. She loves her life in the countryside, living in a farmhouse that is more than 200 years old and surrounded by animals and moorland.

The best thing about her lifestyle is that she has plenty of fresh air, outside space to play, and cute baby animals in spring.

But there are some drawbacks. For example, it's not easy for friends to come round after school as the house is far away from major roads and there aren't any street lights

Another difficulty is the lack of internet.

Where Hannah lives there is really poor internet connectivity, and without being able to get online she often can't do her homework.

This means staying after school to go to homework club, so she can use the computers - but as a result she then misses out on other activities.

On Wednesday homework club clashes with football and she'd much rather be playing defence, than completing the work she can't do at home

Hannah is proud that her house is over 200 years old and the homestead has been lived in by several generations of her family

During the first lockdown when most children were learning from home, things were even more tricky for Hannah, her brothers and sister.

She was given booklets and worksheets to complete as she wasn't able to access online learning, but when the second lockdown happened she went into school and completed online lessons on a school laptop.

She said: "I find it funny to see the look on my friends faces when I tell them I don't have any internet at home."

Some people ask me how I can live without the internet Hannah, aged 12 , BBC Young Reporter

Although it can sometimes be frustrating to have limited internet access, Hannah is never bored due to the quick pace of life on the farm.

One of her jobs is to make sure all the animals have fresh water and she particularly likes looking after the sheep, feeding them each day and helping her dad and uncle to sheer off their heavy fleeces in the warmer months.

She also makes the most of being outdoors and living in a rural location, by cycling on the moors with her cousin Amy and enjoying the beautiful views.

But the distance her home is from the main road also means she needs to leave for school early in the morning, as there are many muddy lanes to drive down and gates to open and close to make sure the animals don't end up wandering off.

Even then, sometimes animals do get loose, and the family have to find a way to overcome unexpected events like sheep blocking the road.

Hannah loves the space and freedom that her life offers, and although there are some aspects of life here that can be frustrating at times, she is certain she would rather live here than in a town or city.

She said: "When you don't have internet you can spend more time with your family. Sometimes other people might come home and go on their computers or Xbox."

How would you like to live somewhere like Hannah and her family? Would be beautiful countryside and more time with family make up for the lack of internet?