New Year: Will you be celebrating on New Year's Eve?

Last updated at 09:22
Family celebrating New YearGetty Images

The year 2022 has certainly been an eventful one, with two new prime ministers and lots of Royal news, to success at the Euros and Eurovision.

But it's not long now until the end of the year, and we will soon have to get used to writing a new date on the top of our notebooks!How will you be marking New Year's Eve and the dawn of 2023?

Will you be staying up late to watch fireworks or celebrate with family and friends? Or do you have some family traditions to mark the special occasion?

Maybe you even give gifts or do some special baking for the evening's events?

Let us know in the comments below!

