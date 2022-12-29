Turtles: Conservation work helping reptile population in Cyprus

Getty Images

Turtle populations in Cyprus have been thriving thanks to conservation efforts to protect the species.

Nests around British Armed Forces military bases are being helped by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and volunteers.

They say that a total of 172 green and loggerhead turtle nests were identified this year.

The conservation work includes supervising the nesting beaches and searching for turtle tracks.

What's happened?

Military and civilian volunteers have been helping with conservation effort around several bases including in Akrotiri, Episkopi and Dhekelia.

Volunteers also report any human activities which could be damaging for the turtles such as camping and bonfires on the beach.

The team have been really happy with the progress that has been made.

Local environmental officer Alexia Perdiou said: "We are delighted with the increasing numbers of turtle nests on beaches in the Bases in recent years, which is down to the vital work we do alongside our legion of military and civilian volunteers.

Alexia explained that the job required dedication, including "patrolling beaches and searching for turtle tracks in the early hours of the morning every day throughout the summer months."

Did you know? The leatherback is the world's largest sea turtle - it can grow to nearly 2m in length and weigh up to around 900kg!

Alexia added that the future for the species looked promising too.

"Being careful to not directly interact with any turtles or hatchlings, we ensure that nesting sites are protected from both human activity and invasive predators, which alongside wider conservation efforts being done throughout Cyprus will ensure these incredible animals continue to thrive."